This is how AM Naik will continue at L&T after stepping down on September 30: Report1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
L&T chairman AM Naik to step down, S N Subrahmanyan to take over. Naik will remain associated with the company in other roles
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) AM Naik will be stepping down as the non-executive chairman on September 30. S N Subrahmanyan will take charge as Chairman and Managing Director with effect from October 1, 2023. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Naik said that he will continue to be associated with the company as chairman of the two information technology (IT) subsidiaries, an advisor to the board, and chairman of the employees’ trust.