Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) AM Naik will be stepping down as the non-executive chairman on September 30. S N Subrahmanyan will take charge as Chairman and Managing Director with effect from October 1, 2023. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Naik said that he will continue to be associated with the company as chairman of the two information technology (IT) subsidiaries, an advisor to the board, and chairman of the employees’ trust.

