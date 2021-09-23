BENGALURU : Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) is one of India’s fastest-growing mid-cap information technology companies, helping clients in 31 countries advance their digital transformation journeys. Last week, it became the fifth Indian IT firm to achieve ₹1 trillion in market capitalization helped by increased investor interest for such firms following the pandemic.

In an interview, Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer and managing director, LTI, talks about the company’s outlook for the upcoming quarters and its strategy to win large deals and opportunities in digital. Edited excerpts:

What is LTI’s outlook for the quarters ahead?

This is one of the best demand environments we have witnessed in a very long time and that is true across geographies, verticals, services, and client buckets. This trend reflected in our Q1 results when all our verticals registered growth. On the service line front, we saw exceptional performance from cloud and infrastructure services with a growth of 32% year-on-year. We added 23 new logos during the quarter, including one client to the $50 million bucket and three clients each to our $10 million and $5 million buckets. We [see] an open-ended opportunity that should last for at least 3-5 years.

Innovation has accelerated across sectors and we see digital adoption picking up as companies respond to the enormous scale and scope of change. We are excited about digital, cloud, and data opportunities, which will be the main drivers of technology and business transformation. Our large deal pipeline looks healthy and we are quite confident about the next phase of our growth.

What’s your strategy to win large deals?

At the outset, we are very selective about large deals and choose them based on our unique capabilities. Our win room for each large deal brings together a diverse team from verticals, technologies, digital engineering, consulting, and customer success. This team approaches each large deal opportunity with a solutions mindset, latest industry trends, and agility, which enables us to consistently deliver amplified outcomes to clients. Our investment in building a large deal solutions team, adviser relations team, and strong alliances with partners has helped us. These capabilities are not only helping us win large deals with current clients but also opening new relationships with large deals such as the recent $200 million engagement with Abu Dhabi-based Injazat. During the last three years, the total contract value for large deal wins has been more than $1 billion.

How are you strengthening capabilities in LTI’s core banking, financial services, and insurance vertical?

Banking and insurance segments collectively contribute nearly half of LTI’s business and we will continue to invest in this space. The great restructuring caused by the pandemic has accelerated several digital trends in these sectors. Insurers are looking at personalization, telematics, and usage-based policies. Our partnerships and global experience make us the ideal partner for insurers. Similarly, banks are looking at solutions such as ‘buy now, pay later’, digital currencies, banking the unbanked, and banking-as-a-service. Some of our largest clients have been in the banking space and our acquisitions of Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner (N+P) have made us a leading partner of the Temenos core banking platform. These acquisitions are enabling us to win large banking transformation engagements such as the recent win with one of the world’s largest Islamic banks where we have been selected as the prime system integrator for Temenos T24 platform implementation. In Q1, our BFS vertical grew nearly 40% year-on-year.

Will such acquisitions continue to be part of your growth strategy?

Yes. We are always looking for capability-based acquisitions in the areas of digital, data and cloud. We have acquired seven firms since our IPO in 2016. Our latest acquisition of Cuelogic strengthens our digital engineering expertise.

