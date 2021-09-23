This is one of the best demand environments: Sanjay Jalona

Banking and insurance segments collectively contribute nearly half of LTI’s business and we will continue to invest in this space. The great restructuring caused by the pandemic has accelerated several digital trends in these sectors. Insurers are looking at personalization, telematics, and usage-based policies. Our partnerships and global experience make us the ideal partner for insurers. Similarly, banks are looking at solutions such as ‘buy now, pay later’, digital currencies, banking the unbanked, and banking-as-a-service. Some of our largest clients have been in the banking space and our acquisitions of Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner (N+P) have made us a leading partner of the Temenos core banking platform. These acquisitions are enabling us to win large banking transformation engagements such as the recent win with one of the world’s largest Islamic banks where we have been selected as the prime system integrator for Temenos T24 platform implementation. In Q1, our BFS vertical grew nearly 40% year-on-year.