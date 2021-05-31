I think in times like these, liquidity is king. One needs to ensure there is enough liquidity and strength, then this is the time when you can actually do both acquisition and organic growth better than what we can normally do. Last fiscal, we sold a 20% stake in the pharma business for ₹3,523.40 crore. So this is the combination, exiting where you get full value and then investing in something which we believe has a greater potential in the future. So, in June 2020, we acquired G&W Laboratories Inc.’s solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility at Sellersville in the US. In October 2020, we acquired Navin Fluorine International Ltd, a manufacturer of specialty fluorochemicals and in March 2021, we acquired Hemmo Pharma, manufacturers of peptide APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredient). This March, the Reserve Bank cleared our insolvency resolution to acquire the bankrupt mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL). When we looked at DHFL in 2019, it was at a significantly higher value than it was available today. However, we could do that only as we generated cash from selling one other asset.

