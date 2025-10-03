This loss-making startup founder is richer than Shah Rukh Khan after a 223% jump in his net worth

Edtech firm Physics Wallah's co-founder Alakh Pandey saw a meteoric rise in his net worth in the last year, making him mark his entry to the prestigious Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Prateek Maheshwari, who is also a co-founder at the edtech platform, saw his wealth skyrocketing over the past year as well, securing a position in the list.

According to the Hurun India Rich List, both Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari's net worth surged 223 per cent each in the past year.

“Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of Physics Wallah saw their wealth surge 223% each, reaching INR 14,520 Cr, as the edtech major continues its strong growth trajectory from Allahabad and Ajmer, respectively,” a statement from Hurun read.

Alakh Pandey net worth Physics Wallah co-founder Alakh Pandey has a net worth of ₹14,510 crore, earning him a position at the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

His net worth is now more than that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has a wealth of ₹12,490 crore.

The stint also places Pandey among India’s fastest wealth creators in percentage terms, alongside the likes of businessmen from sectors like industrial products and jewellery.

India's richest, despite losses Alakh Pandey's net worth rose meteorically despite his company Physics Wallah posted losses over the last few financial years.

The edtech firm posted a net loss of ₹243 crore in FY25, compared to ₹ ₹1,131 crore in FY, reducing its losses by 78 per cent. Its total income came in at ₹ ₹2,886 crore, up from ₹1,940 crore in the earlier fiscal.

Despite the losses, Pandey and his partner increased their net worth by 223 per cent each, reflecting the rising demand of the industry despite headwinds.

Physics Wallah is now floating its IPO later this year, and has already filed its draft papers with SEBI through a confidential pre-filing route. According to reports, it has received a go-ahead from the markets regulator, following which an RHP is set to be filed.

Who is Alakh Pandey? Born in 1991, Alakh Pandey is among the youngest and richest entrepreneurs in India. Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Pandey studied B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur but dropped out of the course in third year.

Thereafter, he launched his YouTube channel in 2016 by the name Physics Wallah, and started his journey in the edtech industry through an online platform.