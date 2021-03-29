This tech CEO dishes out life advice to his employees’ children
- Cambium Networks’ Atul Bhatnagar has been hosting online sessions as a support for families during the pandemic
Once a month, typically from the backyard of his California home, Atul Bhatnagar opens his laptop and greets what is an unusual audience for a public-company CEO: the children of his employees.
For nearly an hour, the top executive of Cambium Networks, an international wireless technology company, shares personal stories, answers questions and addresses topics as varied as settling on a college major to choosing the right friends.
