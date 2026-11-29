Most people have experienced an ordering mix-up at some point, whether it was a takeaway, a parcel or something bought in a shop. However, a mistake made by a Delaware farmer nearly a century ago went on to change the region's agricultural landscape and helped create a billion-dollar poultry industry.

In 1923, farmer Cecile Steele ordered 50 chicks to expand her egg-producing flock. However, she received 500 chicks instead. Rather than sending the extra birds back, Steele decided to raise them for meat, according to the University of Delaware's UDaily.

What began as an accidental delivery eventually helped establish the commercial chicken industry on the Delmarva Peninsula, which covers parts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Today, poultry farming contributes an estimated $9.2 billion ( ₹8.56 lakh crore) to Delaware's economy, according to the state's Department of Agriculture.

How a delivery mistake started a poultry business Steele lived in Ocean View, Sussex County, Delaware. After receiving 10 times the number of chicks she had ordered, she chose to rear the birds for meat rather than eggs.

According to a historical landmark record maintained by the Delaware Public Archives, Steele's flock of 500 chickens reached an average weight of 2¼ pounds each within 16 weeks. She sold the birds for 62 cents per pound.

The sale marked the beginning of a much larger agricultural business. Steele is credited with laying the foundation for the commercial broiler chicken industry in the Delmarva region.

How chicken farming became a major industry Steele's success encouraged other farmers to explore poultry farming as an additional source of income.

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Ed Kee, a former Delaware agriculture secretary, noted in his history of the University of Delaware's agriculture college that farmers began turning to broiler production as other traditional businesses, including egg farming, strawberry cultivation and seafood, were losing their footing.

The business expanded rapidly. By 1926, Steele's flock had grown to 10,000 chickens, UDaily reported.

By the 1950s, poultry farming had developed into Delaware's most profitable agricultural business. The industry continued to expand, with Sussex County eventually becoming the largest broiler-producing county in the United States, according to a 2023 report by UDaily.

Delaware's poultry industry today The scale of the industry has changed considerably since Steele received her unexpected delivery of 500 chicks.