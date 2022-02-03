This year we plan to hire 50K people from campuses: Rajesh Nambiar

Our bookings for 2021 stood at $23.1 billion, which is about 22% year-on-year growth in Q4 alone. Our book-to-bill is at 1.2x, which indicates what we can do in the future. So that’s a huge positive. The demand environment is quite robust. We do see a significant uptake for our services business in general and our ability to grow. So, it’s positive from the demand side of the equation. The supply side is obviously more constrained than the demand side. But attrition has gone down by about 2%. So, when we look at the potential for us to capitalize on this market momentum, it’s just phenomenal.