Thomas Cook eyes 8-12% revenue growth in FY25

New Delhi: Omni-channel travel company Thomas Cook (India) Ltd is looking to maintain revenue growth of 8-12% in 2024-2025 on the back of a bunch of tailwinds including strong travel momentum, expectations of recovery in long-haul travel and corporate foreign exchange businesses, MD and chief executive Mahesh Iyer told Mint in an interview .

“Clearly, from a growth perspective, I don't see there is going to be a problem. We will see a steady state of 8-12% top-line growth. We are hoping that the summer of 2024 will actually be much better than the summer of 2023. We expect the recovery to get back to pre-pandemic or slightly higher than the pre-pandemic as far as the long-haul market is concerned," Iyer said.

The company reported a total income of ₹5.85 billion in the September quarter, 50% up on year and the net profit for the quarter stood at ₹254 million, a 82% jump from the year-ago period of ₹140.2 million. On a consolidated level, the Thomas India Group along with its 69 subsidiaries and joint ventures posted a net profit of ₹515 million as against a net profit of ₹1.5 million a year ago and the topline rose over 51% on year to ₹18.7 billion for Jul-Sep period.

“We have seen a huge improvement in profit in travel segment. That has affected the overall performance of the group in the quarter. There has been margin expansion as well across all our segments. We expect this momentum to continue in the quarters to come," Iyer said.

While the September quarter is typically a weak one, the company has witnessed a strong comeback on the retail side with a recovery in long-haul travel compared with the June quarter. In fact, the recovery in long-haul also helped in the foreign exchange business of the company as its penetration rate of travel customers with needs for forex is at 75%. In addition, student traffic during the period and an 85% recovery to pre-pandemic levels in the corporate portfolio further aided the company's performance.

As of September 30, the consolidated cash and bank balance position for Thomas Cook India stood at ₹10.7 billion. However, the company said that it does not have any plans to utilise the funds for any acquisitions as of now.

“If you see two years of the pandemic, we had a lot of drain on the balance sheet. We are now adding back to the balance sheet. Some of the cash is also being used in working capital for government businesses as these typically have a payment cycle of about 180 days. The corporate business also requires some working capital. So, my debt to equity is very, very low. It is 0.15% to 1," Iyer said.

Fairfax-owned Thomas Cook India, which was earlier focused heavily on European travel in terms of international outbound leisure tourism, is now also seeing a new opportunity in the government tenders for organisation of events. The company has organised 44 events of G20 in India since February, with 11 of these events in the September quarter across nine states.

In the leisure and hospitality segment of Sterling Resorts, Iyer said that the occupancy rate has improved to 63% on higher allocation of rooms with average room revenue increasing 15% on year to ₹6554. The company has plans to add one property a month to the current network of 44 resorts and take the total room capacity to around 3,000 rooms by March 2024.

While Thomas Cook India group was actively involved in restructuring exercise in the pre-pandemic period, Iyer said that the company is not having any relook in terms of further rationalization.

“We are now trying to ride the wave. The travel industry is coming back very strong. The overall macro looks very, very good and we want to focus our energies in terms of growth and start taking benefit of that," he said, adding that there is still headroom for 15-20% in the corporate segment and another 40% in the long-haul.