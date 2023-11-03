Thomas Cook eyes 8-12% revenue growth in FY25
Summary
- Thomas Cook India expects recovery to get back to pre-pandemic or slightly higher than that as far as the long-haul market is concerned
New Delhi: Omni-channel travel company Thomas Cook (India) Ltd is looking to maintain revenue growth of 8-12% in 2024-2025 on the back of a bunch of tailwinds including strong travel momentum, expectations of recovery in long-haul travel and corporate foreign exchange businesses, MD and chief executive Mahesh Iyer told Mint in an interview.