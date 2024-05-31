Three co-founders of brand and communications agency Quotient quit to start own venture
Quotient Ventures directors Gangadhar, Iyer, and Chatterjee strike out on their own.
New Delhi: Marketing communications company Quotient Ventures, which houses businesses like Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions, announced that three of its directors, T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer, and Rajiv Chatterjee, have resigned to start their own venture. They will serve their notice period until the end of June.