Three co-founders of brand and communications agency Quotient quit to start own venture
Three co-founders of brand and communications agency Quotient quit to start own venture

Varuni Khosla

Quotient Ventures directors Gangadhar, Iyer, and Chatterjee strike out on their own.

T. Gangadhar joined Quotient Ventures one-and-a-half-year ago. Premium
T. Gangadhar joined Quotient Ventures one-and-a-half-year ago.

New Delhi: Marketing communications company Quotient Ventures, which houses businesses like Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions, announced that three of its directors, T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer, and Rajiv Chatterjee, have resigned to start their own venture. They will serve their notice period until the end of June.

Tilt is a brand and communications consultancy and Vector is a creative agency that works with early-stage online businesses. The company has clients in the e-commerce and retail sectors, finance and technology, consumer goods, automotive, sports and entertainment and health and wellness categories. It has worked with businesses like Bank of Baroda, Blinkit, CoinDCX, Dream11, Duroflex, Fitpass, Flipkart, Swiggy, and others.

Brand and communications agencies specialize in helping organizations build, manage, and communicate their brand identity. These are services like creating and maintaining a strong, cohesive image of the company in the marketplace.

Experience 

Before his one-and-a-half-year stint here, Gangadhar was the CEO for Asia Pacific for GroupM-owned agency EssenceMediaCom. Iyer, on the other hand, who was cofounder of Tilt and worked with the company since 2018, also held positions like national creative director at Mullen Lintas. Rajiv Chatterjee, who was also co-founder and group chief growth officer here, has also held leadership positions in companies like MullenLowe Lintas Group and J Thomas & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Joseph George, founder and group chairperson, who had started this venture in 2018, said that Iyer and Chatterjee have been with the company since its inception, playing significant roles in its development. Gangadhar joined more recently in 2023 but has been instrumental in managing key clients and planning the company's future growth. "They will continue to be professionals I deeply respect, and so, not only do I wish them the very best, but also look forward to collaborating with them in their new venture. Our operations and momentum will continue uninterrupted, supported by a strong and dedicated leadership team," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni serves as a Senior Assistant Editor at Mint. Her responsibilities encompass crafting compelling narratives that take a deep dive into hospitality companies, the business of art, luxury brands, the intricacies of the business of sports, advertising and marketing landscapes, gaming insights, tourism and travel industry trends. She also covers alcohol commerce. She is skilled at communication, meticulous research, and insightful analysis keeping contemporary shifts and advancements within the lifestyle and business domains at the heart of her work.
Published: 31 May 2024, 05:04 PM IST
