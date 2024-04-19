Through heat waves and rain fury, businesses navigate climate change
Summary
- The ongoing heatwave in north India and prediction of above-normal monsoon this year by the met department has seen top e-commerce and food delivery companies like Flipkart, Amazon and Zomato taking steps to protect their delivery force
Mumbai: As climate change exacerbates harsh weather—unexpected heatwaves, never-seen-before downpours, cold waves in winter, severe floods—corporations across industries are reworking their contingency plans, including cancelling meetings, taking detours, handling labour shortages, enduring impact on product launches, and so on.