Through heat waves and rain fury, businesses navigate climate change

Nestlé reckons rising temperatures will reduce the area suitable for growing coffee by up to 50% by 2050. In 2022, as part of a global project , the company pledged to invest over one billion Swiss francs (then $1.1 billion) in its Nescafé Plan 2030—an extensive project to help make coffee farming more sustainable and help farmers transition to regenerative agriculture. Mint had reported last year how ITC Ltd has been working proactively with farmers in its supply chain over the years to mitigate the risks arising from climate change.