‘Through startups, we are becoming a product nation’

More communities and industries are looking at bringing in startups from smaller towns and creating an ecosystem of startups in emerging hubs. At Microsoft, we do a lot of developer evangelism work with our community of trusted brand ambassadors. They are not part of Microsoft, but they are Microsoft tech advocates. Many of the partners are active in small towns. They own their developer communities and, through them, we do a lot of digital and technology skilling for developers in various communities. About 20% of developers who are part of the communities are startups. Many of these startups eventually are incorporated into our programmes.