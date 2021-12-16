Birla is the first Indian industrialist to receive this prestigious award. He was conferred with the award for his extraordinary leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the unprecedented period of global turmoil induced by the pandemic at a ceremony in Dubai.

Birla joins a list of global entrepreneurs to receive the award this year that include Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year-Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year-First Generation) and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year-Entrepreneurial CEO). An independent jury chaired by venture capitalist Tim Draper, founder of Draper University, selected the awardees.

Accepting the award, Birla said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has been marked by such unprecedented change. The Aditya Birla Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence. The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled our businesses to reboot and renew. I receive this award on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities."

He also commended TiE, saying, “Over a broad sweep of time, TiE has enabled the entrepreneurship culture to flourish through a unique style of nurturing, mentoring and networking."

Praveen Tailam, chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees, said, “These awards are meant to acknowledge the enablers of the global ecosystem. These are the people who are providing opportunities for wealth creation, job creation and inspiration to our next generation of enablers. We have a commitment to ensure that we support our ecosystem in every way possible, and that includes these enablers."

In addition, awards were given to Techstars for Best Global Accelerator for Startups, MIT for Global University Promoting Student Entrepreneurship and Accel as Best Global VC Fund. An eclectic list of policymakers attended the awards ceremony in Dubai.

