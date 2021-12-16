TiE award conferred on KM Birla

Accepting the award, Birla said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has been marked by such unprecedented change. The Aditya Birla Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence. The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled our businesses to reboot and renew. I receive this award on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities."