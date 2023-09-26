‘Tighter tech rules spur business for global CDN firms’2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:02 AM IST
More governments are looking to regulate and control data, and this makes operations difficult to some extent, says Akamai CEO Tom Leighton
Regulations on data use and localization across countries have sparked business opportunities for global content delivery networks (CDNs) and cloud service operators. One of the beneficiaries is Akamai, which claims to have invented the foundational technology behind CDNs.