TikTok executives reassure employees after CEO exit

The meeting came after the surprise resignation of Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer. The former longtime Walt Disney Co. executive is leaving TikTok after only three months at the helm. In a letter to employees Wednesday, he cited the Trump administration’s push for the app’s Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd., to sell its U.S. operations due to national security concerns. Many employees who were sleeping when Mayer sent a letter to staff late Wednesday woke up to the news reports, or were informed during early morning meetings.