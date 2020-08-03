Home >Companies >People >TikTok owners will relocate to London from Beijing:Report
TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. (Reuters)
TikTok owners will relocate to London from Beijing:Report

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2020, 11:47 AM IST Reuters

  • ByteDance’s founders are to announce their intention to set up shop in London soon
  • Microsoft Corp said on Sunday that it would continue discussions to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance

LONDON : TikTok owner ByteDance will move its headquarters to London from Beijing under a deal approved by British ministers, The Sun newspaper reported.

ByteDance’s founders are to announce their intention to set up shop in London soon, the newspaper said, adding that the move was likely to upset U.S. President Donald Trump who has considered banning TikTok in the United States.

It was not immediately possible to reach TikTok for comment.

Microsoft Corp said on Sunday that it would continue discussions to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance, and that it was aiming to conclude the negotiations by Sept. 15.

