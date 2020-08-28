TikTok’s founder wonders what hit him

Although technology was once seen as a sector where the U.S and China could work together—American venture capitalists fueled China’s startups and Chinese engineers moved into Silicon Valley—it is instead emerging as a front line in the superpowers’ standoff. TikTok has landed at the center of the tussle, along with Huawei Technologies Co. and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat messaging and payment app, which also faces an impending ban in the U.S. imposed by the Trump administration.