Tim Cook says ‘inspired’ by Warren Buffett's wisdom, heaps praise on Berkshire Hathaway founder

Apple CEO Tim Cook was all praise for soon-to-retire Berkshire Hathaway founder-chairman Warren Buffett. In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Tim Cook, said he has been inspired by the wisdom of the “Oracle of Omaha” as Warren Buffett is also known.

Advertisement

The post, which included a photo of Tim Cook with Warren Buffett, has been viewed over 1.1 million times (till time of writing) and has generated loads of responses, mostly positive.

‘Been One of the Great Privileges of my Life’: Tim Cook “There’s never been someone like Warren, and countless people, myself included, have been inspired by his wisdom. It’s been one of the great privileges of my life to know him (sic),” Tim Cook wrote on X.

He also commented on Warren Buffett's successor as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Greg Abel, adding: “And there’s no question that Warren is leaving Berkshire in great hands with Greg. (sic)”

Advertisement

What Did Warren Buffett Say about Tim Cook, Apple? This comes as mutual praise from the Apple Chief, after billionaire investor Warren Buffett, during his 60th Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting on May 3, quipped that the tech giant made his investors more money than he did. As of March 2025, Apple Inc comprises over 28 per cent Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

Warren Buffett initially took a lighthearted tone as he thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook. “I’m somewhat embarrassed to say that Tim Cook has made Berkshire a lot more money than I’ve ever made Berkshire Hathaway. Credit should be given to him,” he joked.

Warren Buffett said that following Apple’s latest earnings release, he tuned into Tim Cook’s call — the “only investment quarterly call” that he listened to.

Advertisement

Warren Buffett Recommends Greg Abel as Successor Warren Buffett, 94, on May 3 announced that he would retire from leading Berkshire Hathaway by 2025-end and named Greg Abel as his successor. “I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the Chief Executive Officer of the company at year end.” he said.