Tim Cook net worth: How much Apple CEO earned before stepping down

Tim Cook is set to step down as Apple's CEO after more than 15 years leading the technology giant, bringing an end to one of the longest leadership tenures in the company's modern history.

Cook took over as Apple's chief executive in 2011 and presided over the company's growth into one of the world's most valuable technology companies. His compensation during that period was shaped significantly by stock awards, although his personal wealth remains considerably smaller than that of several other prominent technology executives and business leaders.

According to ranking data provided by Bloomberg, Cook was placed 46th in the executive pay ranking. His reported compensation from Apple for 2025 stood at $74,294,811.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was Tim Cook's total compensation as Apple CEO in 2025? ⌵ Tim Cook's total compensation for 2025 was approximately $74.3 million, which included a base salary of $3 million, stock awards valued at $57,535,293, $12 million in non-equity incentives, and $1,759,518 in other compensation. 2 How has Tim Cook influenced Apple's market capitalization during his tenure? ⌵ Under Tim Cook's leadership, Apple's market capitalization surged from approximately $350 billion in 2011 to around $4.67 trillion, reflecting an increase of about 1,231%. 3 Why is Tim Cook step down as Apple CEO significant? ⌵ Tim Cook's stepping down as Apple CEO marks a major leadership transition after more than 15 years, indicating a shift in the company's strategic direction under new CEO John Ternus. 4 What will Tim Cook's role be after stepping down as Apple's CEO? ⌵ After stepping down as CEO, Tim Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman, where he is expected to remain involved in critical areas, including government and regulatory relations. 5 How did Tim Cook's compensation compare to other tech executives? ⌵ While Tim Cook's reported compensation was substantial at $74,294,811 for 2025, he ranked 46th in the executive pay ranking, indicating his wealth is considerably smaller than that of several prominent tech founders.

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Tim Cook's Apple compensation in 2025 Cook's 2025 compensation comprised several components, with stock awards making up the largest portion of his package.

According to the Bloomberg figures, his base salary was $3 million, while stock awards were valued at $57,535,293. He also received $12 million in non-equity incentives and $1,759,518 in other compensation.

Taken together, these components brought his reported total compensation for the year to approximately $74.3 million.

Stock-based compensation has been an important part of Cook's overall remuneration as Apple's CEO, linking a significant portion of his pay to the company's performance and share value.

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What is Tim Cook's net worth? According to the figures provided, Tim Cook's net worth is $83.8 million.

The figure puts Cook in a very different financial category from some of the world's wealthiest technology founders and business owners. While he has led Apple for more than a decade, his wealth is not comparable to the fortunes held by founders who retain substantial ownership stakes in the companies they built.

Cook's reported compensation, meanwhile, has included substantial equity awards during his tenure at Apple.

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Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO Apple is now preparing for a major leadership transition.

Cook, who has served as the company's CEO since 2011, is stepping down from the position on 1 September. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

The change marks one of Apple's most significant leadership transitions in recent years.

Ternus will take charge of Apple's day-to-day operations and will have the opportunity to shape the company's next phase following Cook's lengthy tenure.

Cook will remain involved with Apple Cook is not leaving Apple altogether. Following his departure from the CEO role, he will become executive chairman and is expected to remain involved in areas where his experience and relationships could be important to the company.

His transition comes shortly before Apple's 9 September event, where the company is expected to unveil new products.

Cook will no longer oversee Apple's daily operations, but his continued presence means the leadership change will not represent a complete departure from the company.

Why Cook's role will still matter According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Cook is expected to continue managing Apple's relationships with the White House and the Chinese government.

Those relationships have become increasingly important for Apple as the company deals with trade policies, regulatory issues and challenges affecting its global supply chain.

The arrangement could allow Cook to remain focused on areas where his experience and established relationships are particularly relevant, while Ternus takes over the company's operational leadership.