Tim Cook’s emotional farewell memo: ‘Today is my last day as CEO of Apple’

Tim Cook has signed off as Apple CEO with an emotional final memo to employees, thanking the company’s workforce and reflecting on his years leading the technology giant.

In the message, Cook said his departure from the CEO role was a moment he had always known would arrive, but admitted that it was still difficult to believe it had come.

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“I love this company and the team behind it,” Cook wrote, describing serving as Apple’s leader as “the privilege of a lifetime”.

Cook credits Apple employees for his success

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Tim Cook emphasize in his farewell memo to Apple employees? ⌵ In his farewell memo, Tim Cook emphasized his love for the company and its employees, attributing his success as CEO to their efforts and highlighting Apple's culture and sense of purpose. 2 Why is Tim Cook stepping down as Apple's CEO? ⌵ Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO as part of a planned leadership transition, having served in the role for 15 years, which reflects a long-term succession planning process approved by Apple's Board of Directors. 3 What impact did Tim Cook have on Apple's financial growth during his tenure? ⌵ Under Tim Cook's leadership, Apple transformed into a major services and ecosystem powerhouse, with revenue increasing from $108 billion in 2011 to over $416 billion by 2025, nearly quadrupling during his tenure. 4 How will Tim Cook continue to be involved with Apple after stepping down as CEO? ⌵ After stepping down as CEO, Tim Cook will remain with Apple as executive chairman, focusing on areas where his experience and relationships are valuable, particularly in managing political relations. 5 What achievements did Tim Cook highlight regarding Apple’s employee contributions in his memo? ⌵ Tim Cook highlighted that the achievements of Apple during his tenure were a collective success, stating that they built something greater together and made a significant impact, or 'dent in the universe,' as referenced by Steve Jobs.

Reflecting on his tenure, Cook said whatever success he had achieved as CEO was largely because of Apple’s employees.

“The truth is, whatever there is to say about my success, I know it is all because of you,” he wrote.

Cook praised Apple’s workforce as an “extraordinary team of people”, saying he had never before encountered or worked with such a group.

He also highlighted Apple’s culture as one of the things he was most proud of — something he said could not be captured in an annual report.

“I am most proud of what an annual report could never capture,” Cook wrote, adding that Apple was “proof that culture triumphs over everything.”

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‘Leave the world better than we found it’ Cook said Apple’s purpose extends beyond its products and financial performance. He pointed to the company’s belief that its work matters and that employees have a responsibility to improve the world.

“We share a belief that what we build matters and that we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to leave the world better than we found it,” he wrote.

He said that sense of purpose was already present in Apple employees before they joined the company and continued to drive their work.

‘Dent in the universe’ Cook also reflected on the collective achievements of Apple employees, saying the company had built something far greater than what any individual could have accomplished alone.

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“We bring out the best in each other. We lift each other up,” he wrote.

Referencing Steve Jobs, Cook said employees had made it possible to leave their “‘dent in the universe’”, a phrase Jobs had famously used when describing the impact Apple could have.

“How fortunate we are. How fortunate I am,” Cook wrote.

Cook to remain at Apple While stepping down as CEO, Cook made clear that he is not leaving Apple.

He said he was stepping away from a role he had “loved deeply” but remained “completely at peace” with the decision.

Cook also expressed confidence in his successor, John, whom he described as “brilliant and wonderful and capable”.

“Few people understand what it takes to build products that change the world the way John does and I could not be more excited for his leadership,” Cook wrote.

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‘I look forward to seeing you’ Concluding his message, Cook thanked Apple employees for the honour of serving as their CEO and urged them to remain proud of being part of the company.

“Most of all, I hope you will continue to be proud to be part of this remarkable place we call Apple and always give it your very best,” he wrote.

Cook said he would continue working at Apple in his new role and looked forward to meeting employees at Apple Park and around the world.

“I look forward to seeing you in my new role at Apple Park and around the world,” he concluded.