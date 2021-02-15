OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Tim Cook says rising violence is a reminder to unite against racism
Apple CEO Tim Cook (AP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook (AP)

Tim Cook says rising violence is a reminder to unite against racism

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 09:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook says there is no place for hate in our society
  • He also announced that Apple would be donating to groups providing support to those affected by violence

Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out that there is no place for hate in our society, and adds, "rising violence is an urgent reminder that we must unite against racism in all its forms."

Highlighting the rising violence against certain community, the Apple CEO also announced that Apple would be donating to groups providing support to those affected by violence.

Cook on Monday took to Twitter to say: The rising violence against the Asian community is a painful and urgent reminder that we must unite against racism in all its forms. There is no place for hate in our society. The team at Apple stands together and we will be donating to groups providing support to those affected.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

