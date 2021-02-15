Tim Cook says rising violence is a reminder to unite against racism

Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out that there is no place for hate in our society, and adds, "rising violence is an urgent reminder that we must unite against racism in all its forms."
Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out that there is no place for hate in our society, and adds, "rising violence is an urgent reminder that we must unite against racism in all its forms."
Highlighting the rising violence against certain community, the Apple CEO also announced that Apple would be donating to groups providing support to those affected by violence.
2 min read . 10:34 PM IST
1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Highlighting the rising violence against certain community, the Apple CEO also announced that Apple would be donating to groups providing support to those affected by violence.
2 min read . 10:34 PM IST
1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Cook on Monday took to Twitter to say: The rising violence against the Asian community is a painful and urgent reminder that we must unite against racism in all its forms. There is no place for hate in our society. The team at Apple stands together and we will be donating to groups providing support to those affected.