Tim Cook with net worth of around $2 billion was denied credit card by his own company. Here's why1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook was reportedly denied access to the Apple Credit card during testing due to concerns of impersonation, despite his wealth and credit score not being the issue.
In a bizarre turn of events Apple CEO Tim Cook was denied access to his own company's card during the testing phase of the project in August 2019. Tim Cook has a net worth of around $1.9 billion and could earn a compensation of around $50 million but still couldn't get accepted for a credit card by Apple.
