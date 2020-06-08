Time for businesses to shore up capital, says Uday Kotak

We should take a cue from the capital markets. If you talk to analysts and investors in capital markets, corporate earnings for 2020-21 are a washout. They would say we are focussing on earnings of fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. We have to use similar lens with respect to GDP. The fact is that the biggest shock of the century is in front of us. The shock isn’t going away. Virus is remaining, there is no cure, and the vaccine is far away. Lockdown is complicated and getting out of lockdown has economic costs. If you look at the GDP growth for the current year, we had a complete close-down for the month of April. We gradually tried to open up in May and then a little more in June. I would look at GDP growth for this year not as an average. I will look at it granularly and modularly month on month. I will look at high-frequency parameters like electricity consumption, car registrations, GST collections. I hope by the end of the year, we get back to close to 100%, which means close to normalcy. It’s going to be a gradual build-up towards normalcy. We need to make tough choices and tough decisions.