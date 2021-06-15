Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand decided to 'move on' one day after Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath 's Chess.com was banned due to the use of unfair means during a charity game on the online platform.

Chess.com chief Daniel Rensch said that the governing body of the platform has chosen to reopen the account of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his account came into question during the charity game that took place on Sunday. Viswanathan Anand also decided to 'move on' from the incident.

The chess champion, in a tweet said, "It’s time to move on and get closure on this."

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of online stock brokerage firm Zerodha, had defeated Viswanathan Anand during an online charity match on Sunday. The event was conducted to raise funds for those suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The billionaire later admitted that he had used external help to defeat the world champion. Following the admission, Kamath's Chess.com account was banned. Kamath had also apologized for not following the rules of the games.

"Regarding the games played in the Vishy Anand simul for charity, as well as with full cooperation of Vishy Anand, Chess.com has elected to reopen all of the accounts in question during the event," Chess.com-India said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Given the forthcoming cooperation of the players and the clarification that not all the rules were properly understood, neither Chess.com nor Anand himself see any reason to uphold the matter further."

Chess.com released a statement saying, "Per Chess.com rules found at support.chess.com - unrated games, as such were played in the event-are not always played within the same parameters. Anand, as the simul giver, has expressed no interest in further pursuing the matter," it said. "While he clearly expressed that he does not endorse use of non-approved assistance in chess, he agrees fully that the games were played in good faith for the fun and good intentions of the charitable efforts, and wishes the matter be put to rest."

