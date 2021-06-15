Chess.com released a statement saying, "Per Chess.com rules found at support.chess.com - unrated games, as such were played in the event-are not always played within the same parameters. Anand, as the simul giver, has expressed no interest in further pursuing the matter," it said. "While he clearly expressed that he does not endorse use of non-approved assistance in chess, he agrees fully that the games were played in good faith for the fun and good intentions of the charitable efforts, and wishes the matter be put to rest."