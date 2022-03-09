‘Titan is entering small towns in a big way and succeeding’

When all of us were sitting at home and not necessarily earning less, we were dramatically constrained from spending less on big ticket items, especially travel, big weddings. We saved money on the one hand. Then if you look at the stock market capitalization, between 1 January 2020 and 1 January 2022, the difference is huge. The wealth of so many millions of people has actually increased. That’s all sitting in the top half of the pyramid where Titan is in terms of its customers. That’s one positive thing from an enabling aspect. Also, jewellery is not actually a discretionary spend, it is a store of value. The ticket sizes may make it look discretionary. People, when they’re anxious about their circumstances, they tend to actually invest in jewellery in India because it is a safe haven. So, that is the advantage we had as a company with more than 75% of our business coming from jewellery. Even in the other categories, eye-care is not discretionary, it’s a necessity. Watches, yes, are discretionary, even there, we ended up doing pretty well. One big advantage we have as a company is our exceptional customer loyalty programme and on top of that, we have the most beautiful of relationships.