Today’s challenges are the least I have faced: Anil Agarwal
The Vedanta group chairman says the company can rely on its cash flow and refinancing to repay its debt
New Delhi/Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd unveiled a plan to demerge its business into six distinct listed entities on 29 September, covering the sectors of aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals. The market’s response to the demerger plan has been lukewarm; however, Anil Agarwal, group chairman at Vedanta, said the move will unlock value and has the potential to create six Vedantas that will be able to meet the growing needs of the Indian economy. He added that everyone will eventually understand the potential of this move. Defending his group’s financials amid a spate of downgrades by rating agencies, Agarwal said the company can rely on its cash flow and refinancing to repay its debt. Edited excerpts: