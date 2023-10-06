Today’s challenges are the least I have faced: Anil Agarwal

New Delhi/Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd unveiled a plan to demerge its business into six distinct listed entities on 29 September, covering the sectors of aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, and base metals. The market’s response to the demerger plan has been lukewarm; however, Anil Agarwal, group chairman at Vedanta, said the move will unlock value and has the potential to create six Vedantas that will be able to meet the growing needs of the Indian economy. He added that everyone will eventually understand the potential of this move. Defending his group’s financials amid a spate of downgrades by rating agencies, Agarwal said the company can rely on its cash flow and refinancing to repay its debt. Edited excerpts:

As an entrepreneur, you must have faced several challenges in the past. How do you assess the current challenge of managing debt repayment and sustaining capital investments?

It’s the least of the challenges that I have faced. We are among the few companies in India which has a cash flow like this. People like to partner with us, and people want to buy our equity. Now, we have raised $35 billion in the US and UK markets and deployed in India. I have been in this business for almost 30 years and have not defaulted once.

About a decade ago, you merged businesses as part of a plan to boost valuations. With the demerger, you plan to undo that. What is your game plan?

This is a story of India, and you know, we are in a business which is import substitute and very difficult to build this asset. It is time to make them independent and grow. So, become independent and grow because these are the most important materials, especially for India, where the demand (growth) is almost double-digit, which is unheard of in any part of the world.

So, it is natural to make the business independent and demerge to ensure that all of them can grow. They can have their own board... We have appointed all the CEOs in place, and the management is in place. Then, they create value, expand and also look at environmental, social and governance (ESG) since every company has a different approach to ESG.

The market response to the demerger has been muted. Investors are not looking at this merger from a value creation point of view. Do you think there is something that they missed?

No. I think everybody has understood... The magnitude of it will take a little time, I presume. What we are creating through this demerger will be like six Vedantas—same level because it has that potential. It has the largest oil and gas, the largest zinc, then silver...and then, you have copper. So, aluminium, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore and steel. Steel—we have one of the best locations.

But you put the steel business on the block?

Yeah, but that’s a demerger identity, and we got a huge response internationally; and we believe that by March, we’ll be able to complete the transaction.

The last time, the government opposed Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s acquisition of parent Vedanta Resources Ltd’s Africa zinc assets, and you could not proceed with it.

Last time, it was the case of a related-party transaction. We were trying to sell our African asset to Hindustan Zinc. It was a related-party transaction and required shareholder approval. In this case, we are not doing anything except putting everything into place within the wall. No leakage outside. Whatever assets they have, we have, we are putting into the right place as a whole.

We have a parent company in London, which will hold 65% of each company. Down the line, professional CEOs will run the company. Then, we have the biggest of these, semiconductor and glass—that also is a part of it, which we are not putting as a listed company...we are putting into the subsidiary.

Looking at this plan, it seems you are betting on a commodity boom. But a lot of people are saying that there is very little chance of a commodities boom coming back. At the same time, you have taken some huge bets, paying interest rates at 14%-18%.

No. The average interest rate for debt to Vedanta Resources is 9%.

Do you think that there is a chance of a commodities boom since economies in Europe, China and the US are not giving enough confidence?

We work on a 25% margin and keep maintaining that margin. The 20% growth in aluminium is going to change the world. The demand in India in three years will go up to 9 million tonnes. Today, we are producing only 5 million tonnes. How long can a country import? We have copper, oil and gas, and steel plants in our portfolio. We are getting into semiconductors and glass too, which is also going to grow since everybody who is 15 years old or turning that age will need a laptop. As a company, we are future-ready. Each of our products has a future business potential. On the steel business, either we remain in the top three or should take a view to exit it. We have taken a view (to exit the steel business), and we have received a very good response and expect (the valuation) to be over $5 billion.

But people say it is $2.5-3 billion?

I have a vested interest. I will always seek the highest valuation.

Credit rating agencies have been downgrading group companies since refinancing would be a major issue if you borrow at higher interest rates. Would it not affect the companies?

We really don’t need funds to run our business, except some of the payments that are happening... In comparison to our business, debt is very, very small. And lenders are there; we are working on it. We have our own cash flow and refinancing. We are in a comfortable position.

Is there a succession plan that you have decided for the group? Bankers are asking, “Who after Mr Agarwal?"

All these companies will be 65% owned by the London company—Vedanta Resources. And the companies will be managed by CEOs, who will have skin in the game—we are giving them some good equity. It will be professionally run like Tata Sons. Also, 75% of my wealth will go back to charity. I am working to ensure that this institution stays there for 500 years.

