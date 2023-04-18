Essar Oil UK appoints Tony Fountain to its board as non-executive director

Essar Oil UK appoints Tony Fountain to its board as non-executive director1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Fountain’s background includes CEO positions at refining and marketing for Reliance Industries Ltd and the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, along with board roles at Sellafield UK, Nayara Energy Limited, and ATCO Group
New Delhi: Essar Oil (UK) Ltd on Tuesday announced the addition of Tony Fountain, managing partner at Essar Energy Transition, to its board as a non-executive director, effective 17 April. The appointment comes as Essar aims to become one of the first low-carbon refineries globally by investing $3.6 billion in low-carbon energy transition projects over five years, with $2.4 billion earmarked for its Ellesmere Port site.
