Essar Oil UK appoints Tony Fountain to its board as non-executive director

New Delhi: Essar Oil (UK) Ltd on Tuesday announced the addition of Tony Fountain, managing partner at Essar Energy Transition, to its board as a non-executive director, effective 17 April. The appointment comes as Essar aims to become one of the first low-carbon refineries globally by investing $3.6 billion in low-carbon energy transition projects over five years, with $2.4 billion earmarked for its Ellesmere Port site.

Fountain’s background includes CEO positions at refining and marketing for Reliance Industries Ltd and the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, along with board roles at Sellafield UK, Nayara Energy Ltd, and ATCO Group. As part of Essar’s board, Fountain will chair the Health, Safety, Security, and Environment Committee and serve on the Audit and Risk, and Remuneration, Diversity and Nomination Committees.

Essar’s non-executive chairman, Prashant Ruia, welcomed Fountain’s 40 years of operational, regulatory, and executive experience, while Fountain expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s commitment to low-carbon refining and decarbonizing the North West region.

“I am pleased to be invited to Essar’s Board. The company is committed to be among the first low carbon refineries globally and to play a key role in the decarbonisation of the North West. The task at hand is a vital one, to secure the refinery’s performance today to enable it to act as a catalyst for the levelling-up investment the region needs and to deliver on Essar Energy Transition’s commitments," said Fountain.