NEW DELHI: Fast-moving consumer goods company Marico Ltd is building scalable Internet-first brands. In July it acquired a majority stake in Apcos Naturals that owns Just Herbs, a bespoke skin and hair care brand. It also increased its stake in male grooming band Beardo.

After a year-on-year revenue growth of 31% in Q1 FY22, the company’s managing director and CEO Saugata Gupta spoke of growing digital brands organically and via acquisitions, the impact of food inflation and tapping the e-grocery opportunity.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

How much are the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands adding to your top-line? Could you elaborate on your D2C strategy?

In terms of turnover, I think the only one which has got scale today is Beardo. It is expected to deliver an exit number of ₹100 crore this year itself, and it is going to be breaking even. We have taken Just Herbs—the process of integration has just begun. Internally also, organically, we have two brands (Pure Sense and Coco Soul).

We have an aspiration of having at least three D2C brands, which should hit ₹100 crore in run rate. Within the portfolio of brands, we are looking at both organic and inorganic. We believe that Marico is a good strategic partner, given the success of Beardo, and we should be able to hit ₹450 to 500 crore by 2024-25. Strategically, in D2C, personal care makes sense because of the unit economics. In D2C, you need a certain average order value, you need a certain gross margin.

I believe, foods, unless you are operating in the nutraceutical space, doesn't offer that kind of gross margin, and therefore, the economics of food is much better if it gets into brick and mortar. So D2C will be primarily in the space of personal care. It is a space a lot of start-up brands have also occupied.

Are there some potential companies on the radar in personal care?

We constantly look at various opportunities. We now have a very good track record and a certain kind of playbook with which we can add value as a strategic (investor). Having said that, we want to do a mixture of organic and inorganic.

What are your growth expectations from the foods portfolio? What new products will you likely add?

I think we should be on track to hit our ₹450-500 crore aspiration this year and then hitting the ₹800-850 crore aspiration by 2024.

If you look at Saffola—we are just expanding the total addressable market of the brand. As a brand, Saffola, in terms of equity and a share of mind, was far higher than what it was delivering in terms of turnover by just being an edible oil. Our base oats itself is a huge journey. Penetration is still in single digits, and it continues to grow.

I believe immunity is a good space for Saffola; in-between meals, healthy snacking. Saffola is basically a “better for you" food brand right now. We have honey, noodles, oats, soya nuggets, because we believe plant protein is another big trend that's going to happen. And we are very soon, tweaking the Chyawanprash mix. Maybe we will get into one or two more categories. We believe in focusing on few categories and making them far bigger.

Edible oil prices have spiked over the last 12 months. Will they cool down?

I think it's still volatile—the prices. It will only settle down some time in the October-December quarter. We have to ensure that we manage both margins and volumes because, at the end of the day, we have had a significant gross margin compression also. We are watching it carefully in terms of managing that equation of pricing and volumes.

Obviously, it's tricky when it's volatile. If it’s fixed one way, it's fine. What has happened is it has gone into a zigzag kind of thing. We will have a clear view of things only in the second half.

With food inflation and price rise, have you launched smaller packs?

In our Saffola brand, because of huge inflation in edible oils, there may be people buying a little more of the one-litre pack than five-litre packs. But at the very core, a heavy Saffola user is a very light user of oil. So, the total incremental outlay hasn't increased that much.

Too much food inflation is not good because that has a risk of two things. One, it impacts other FMCG sometimes, secondly, it can also lead to down-trading.

Can e-commerce overtake Modern Trade business?

E-commerce hit 9% this quarter for Marico and modern trade is at 13% (it moved down from 14%). Two things have happened. One is that the pandemic has given a far bigger boost and we were investing in e-commerce ahead of the curve. There's been not only digital adoption in making purchase decisions but in terms of making the actual purchase.

Also, initially, when the lockdown started in 2020, there was huge pantry loading in Modern Trade. This time Modern Trade has got far more impacted (because of social distancing and because some stores being in malls).

And the biggest resilience story that has happened in the last two years has been the local kirana. It’s very difficult to say whether it (e-commerce) will beat modern trade because these things eventually normalize. Modern Trade will slowly recover. One thing is very clear. India is not an “or" market. It is a clear “and" market where all the three channels will co-exist. It's not about one channel getting completely bulldozed.

How do you view the consolidation in e-grocery?

E-commerce is an alternate channel for reaching consumers. Speciality e-grocery will always have a far larger range and SKUs. Somebody who also does grocery, in addition to the other business, will be used for a top-up. Today even the general trade distribution has undergone a significant innovation with the advent of the modern, private equity-driven supply chain and logistics firms. I believe the entire churn is happening, and it's very important to experiment and to continuously ensure that we participate.

We were the first ones during the first surge of pandemic who started off distributing stuff through Swiggy. The issue is very simple—it is very critical that each channel has a different assortment that is incremental and not cannibalistic. For example, if I sell the same assortment through e-commerce and general trade, it will be cannibalistic.

The other interesting thing we are doing is that we are ensuring that in the long term, there is uniformity in cost to serve across all channels. So that independent of the growth of a particular channel your overall margins are more or less in line.

