Too much food inflation can lead to downtrading: Marico MD & CEO

We have an aspiration of having at least three D2C brands, which should hit ₹100 crore in run rate. Within the portfolio of brands, we are looking at both organic and inorganic. We believe that Marico is a good strategic partner, given the success of Beardo, and we should be able to hit ₹450 to 500 crore by 2024-25. Strategically, in D2C, personal care makes sense because of the unit economics. In D2C, you need a certain average order value, you need a certain gross margin.