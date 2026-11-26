EdelGive Foundation and Hurun India released the 13th annual ranking of India's most generous individuals — ‘EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026’, for cash and cash equivalent donations between 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.
The list follows the Hurun India Rich List 2026 ranking of the country's wealthiest individuals, noting that 219 philanthropists donated ₹11,554 crore combined in FY26, up 11% from ₹10,380 crore the previous year.
As per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026, the top 10 names on the list collectively contributed ₹6,572 crore this year, 13% more than in 2025, and accounted for 57% of total donations. Here's a look:
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