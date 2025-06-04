Top 5 First-Generation Women Wealth Creators. Hint it's not Indra K Nooyi

Indian and India-origin women entrepreneurs are constantly shaping the business ecosystem around the world as they build their billion-dollar businesses. The Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025 has showcased the top first-generation self-made wealth creators.

Radha Vembu, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indra K Nooyi, and Meena Sethi were among many other prominent industry names of the top women entrepreneurs who have successfully become the first generation of self-made wealth creators in their families.

The data also highlighted that the ‘Software and Services’ segment was the most dominant sector for these women entrepreneurs, which contributed nearly ₹1.11 lakh crore. Retail, finance, healthcare, and media were among the other leading sectors.

Top 5 First-Generation Women Wealth Creators 1. Radha Vembu: Ranking top of the list is Radha Vembu, an Indian billionaire businesswoman who owns the cloud-based business software multinational giant Zoho Corporation. According to the list, Vembu's wealth stands at ₹55,300 crore at the age of 52 years. Radha Vembu is married to Sridhar Vembu and lives at Chengalpattu, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

2. Jayshree Ullal: Jayshree Ullal is an Indian-origin British-born billionaire businesswoman who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Arista Networks, a software services firm.

63-year-old Jayshree Ullal ranked second in the list with her wealth estimated to be around ₹48,900 crore, according to the Hurun India list. The CEO is based out of Santa Clara, California, from where she runs the cloud networking company, which designs and sells multiple software products.

3. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & Family: The founder of Bengaluru-based biotechnology and biopharmaceutical giant Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ranked third in the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025, and her wealth is estimated to be around ₹32,000 crore.

The 71-year-old industry veteran is based out of Bengaluru and has played a key role in developing India's healthcare industry with the help of her company, Biocon.

4. Falguni Nayar & Family: Online beauty brand Nykaa's (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, successfully ranked fourth on the Hurun India list with her wealth estimated to be at ₹29,000 crore.

The 61-year-old CEO is based in Mumbai and has played a major role in developing India's online beauty segment by founding Nykaa with her own money. As of 4 June 2025, the company is listed on the Indian stock market with a market capitalisation (M-Cap) of ₹55,721.18 crore.

5. Neha Narkhede & Family: Palo Alto-based Neha Narkhede is the co-founder of the software and service firm Confluent. Narkhede is an Indian-born American whose wealth is estimated to be around ₹6,800 crore, which marked her at the fifth rank in the Hurun India list.