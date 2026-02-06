Toyota Motor announces leadership reshuffle — Who is new CEO Kenta Kon, ‘mastermind' behind subsidiary buyout?

Japanese auto major, the Toyota Motor Corporation today announced that it has reshuffled its leadership team, effective 1 April 2026. The decision was approved at the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, it added.

As per the company, appointments of officers as of 1 April is as follows:

President and CEO Koji Sato will be appointed as Vice Chairman and Chief Industry Officer (CIO).

Kenta Kon will instead be appointed as President and CEO from his current position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The statement added that while Kon will focus on internal company management, Sato will focus on the broader industry.

Surprise reshuffle in Toyota Motor Corp management Largely viewed as a surprise change in management, a Bloomberg report also noted that the move comes amid the world's largest automaker's high-profile bid to privatise Toyota Industries — a key subsidiary.

The reshuffle and appointment changes were also officially announced by Sato during a press conference at 3.30 pm local time of 6 February 2026.

Elaborating on his duties, Sato said he will use his role as head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association to steer the broader industry, the Bloomberg report said.

The statement, originally posted in Japanese on the website, noted that the purpose of this change is to improve decision-making speed by management, amid internal and external changes. They also aim to establish a system that can firmly fulfill Toyota's mission of “serving the country through industry”, it added.

Notably, Sato has held the role for only three years (appointed in 2023) and has faced increasing scrutiny over the company's planned buyout of subsidiary Toyota Industries. Critics allege that the deal lacks transparency and is greatly underpriced, a Reuters report said.

If completed, the acquired arm will fall under the control of unlisted real estate firm Toyota Fudosan Co. — chaired by Akio Toyoda, scion of the Toyota conglomerate, and with Kon as a director.

Who is Kenta Kon — ‘mastermind’ behind the Toyota Industries buyout? The Bloomberg report noted that 57-year-old Kon is a known “lieutenant” of Akio Toyoda, serving as his secretary for eight years. He has worked at the company for over 30 years, since 1991.

“Kon has served as a close aide to Akio Toyoda since his days as Toyoda’s secretary, and communication between the two is known to be exceptionally smooth. Kon stands out not only for his experience and ability, but also for his frank, clear, and accessible style of communication,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior auto analyst Tatsuo Yoshida.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Kon said, “I’m very strict when it comes to money and numbers.” It likely signals his mindset stepping into the role amid headwinds from sector tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump, and broader ambitions to streamline the auto major's business interests while competing with more nimble rivals.

Notably, Kon is seen as the "mastermind" behind the Toyota Industries buyout, according to James Hong, an analyst at Macquarie Securities Korea. He told Reuters, “Kon has more experience dealing with the financial issues of the company than Sato-san, who came from the product development side.”

Speaking to Bloomberg, Hong noted that Kon's appointment as CEO “bodes well with the business transformation Toyota is trying to achieve”.

