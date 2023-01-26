Toyota names Lexus chief its new CEO as car industry faces historic shift3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Toyota Motor Corp made Lexus President Koji Sato chief executive officer, replacing the long-serving Akio Toyoda
Toyota Motor Corp. made Lexus President Koji Sato chief executive officer, replacing the long-serving Akio Toyoda as the the world’s biggest carmaker navigates the auto industry’s once-in-a-generation shift toward electrification and greater automation.
