Travel biz recovery to pick up in 2023, says Thomas Cook2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Aviation industry is grinding through a shortage in supply of new aircraft, and many airlines have not returned to their full seat capacity. These factors have driven up fares, but Menon expects fares to fall towards the end of the year
As concerns about a severe recession in the West recede, India’s travel business will recover stronger than before in 2023 on the back of high domestic travel demand, recovery in business travel and India’s hosting of the G20 summit, said Madhavan Menon, chairman and managing director, Thomas Cook India Ltd.
