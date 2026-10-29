New Trent Chairman: Who is Bahram Vakil? Meet Columbia University LLM holder and co-founder of AZB & Partners

Trent Ltd. has appointed Bahram Vakil as its chairman with effect from November 12, following Noel Tata's retirement from the position, the company announced through an exchange filing on Thursday.

Tata, who has been associated with Trent since 1997, will assume the role of chairman emeritus from November 12 in recognition of his contribution to the Tata Group's retail business, the filing added.

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The changes were approved by Trent’s board at its meeting on October 29, in accordance with the Tata Group governance guidelines, which set out requirements for board composition, committees and director retirements.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Bahram Vakil, Trent’s new chairman? ⌵ Bahram Vakil is the co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners and specialises in restructuring, bankruptcy, infrastructure and project finance. He holds an LLM from Columbia University and is qualified to practise law in India and New York. 2 When does Bahram Vakil become chairman of Trent? ⌵ Vakil’s appointment as Trent chairman takes effect on November 12, 2026. The company’s board approved the appointment at its meeting on October 29. 3 Why is Noel Tata stepping down as Trent chairman? ⌵ Noel Tata’s departure is in line with the Tata Group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors, who step down from board positions upon turning 70. He is set to turn 70. 4 What will Noel Tata’s role be at Trent after he steps down? ⌵ From November 12, 2026, Noel Tata will become chairman emeritus of Trent. The company said the appointment recognises his contribution to its business. 5 What experience does Bahram Vakil bring to Trent? ⌵ Vakil has advised distressed funds, insolvency professionals, and domestic and international banks. Before co-founding AZB & Partners, he was a partner at Mumbai-based Little & Co. from 1991 to 2001.

The filing disclosed that Vakil is not related to any director of the company and is also not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other such authority.

All we know about Bahram Vakil Bahram N. Vakil has been serving as the Vice Chairman and Independent Director of Tata Investment Corporation since March 2026.

He is also the co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners and specialises in restructuring, bankruptcy, infrastructure and project finance.

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He holds an LLM (Master of Laws) degree from Columbia University and is qualified to practise law in India and New York.

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As part of his professional experience, Vakil has advised several distressed funds, insolvency professionals, domestic and international banks, including the large stressed accounts referred to insolvency resolution by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), his profile on Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. says.

Before co-founding the law firm, Vakil was a partner at Mumbai-based Little & Co. from 1991 to 2001. He began his legal career in the United States, working as an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton and later at McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Why is Noel Tata retiring? The transition follows Tata Group’s retirement policy, under which non-executive directors step down from board positions upon turning 70. Tata is set to turn 70, prompting his exit from the boards of several major Tata Group companies.

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Also Read | Noel Tata to retire as Trent chairman, Bahram Vakil to succeed him

In the exchange filing, the company said that under Tata's leadership and strategic direction, it achieved significant milestones, strengthened its market position and delivered sustained growth and value for stakeholders.

Under Noel Tata’s leadership, Trent expanded its retail portfolio, which includes Westside, Zudio, Utsa and Star Bazaar. The company has stepped up store expansion in recent years, particularly through its value-fashion chain Zudio.

“The Board of Directors places on record its deepest appreciation and profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the Company over the past 29 years,” the company said in the filing.

Other appointments at Trent The company also announced a couple of other appointments in the filing.

Rajiv Dube has been appointed as an additional non-executive, non-independent director with effect from October 30, subject to shareholder approval.

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Separately, the board approved the appointment of Kalpana Merchant as an additional director and independent director for a three-year term from October 30, 2026, to October 29, 2029, subject to shareholder approval.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.