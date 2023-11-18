Disney Joins Apple, IBM in Pulling Ads from Elon Musk's X Over Antisemitism Controversy
Musk's increasing engagement with and endorsement of extremist beliefs has led to uncertainties about X's future profitability, as well as criticism of his handling of the situation.
Disney has become the latest brand to pull out advertisements from Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in response to the billionaire's public endorsement of antisemitic talk points, as per a CNN report. Musk's controversial statements came at a time when Islamaphobia and antisemitism are on the rise in the US amid the Israel-Gaza war.