TRP scam: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

- Partho Dasgupta was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Partho Dasgupta, former Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), accused of involvement in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.
Dasgupta was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh. He will also have to deposit his passport and will have to report to a nearby police station once a month.
Earlier on January 11, a supplementary charge-sheet was filed against Dasgupta, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged TRP scam case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Mumbai.
Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 from Pune for his alleged involvement in the TRP scam.
On December 30, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Esplanade court.
On January 4 this year, Mumbai's Esplanade Court had rejected the bail of Dasgupta.
Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case. He was later granted bail.
