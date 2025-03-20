RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka raised the alarm over food items claiming to be “healthy," “natural” and “organic.”

Goenka shared a video on the social media platform X where Raj Shamani and Revant Himatsingka also known FoodPharmer revealed misleading practices of FMCG brands.

Reacting to the clip, Harsh Goenka expressed concern over brands making spurious claims.

“How our food companies are taking us for a ride! I was truly shocked by these revelations,” Goenka wrote.

The clip revealed how certain brands use misleading marketing practices and label as ‘healthy.’

Difference between label and ingredient list Himatsingka pointed out the ingredient list of FMCG products such as biscuits, tomato ketchup, chocolate spread, etc. He highlighted the difference between the product's labelling and the ingredient list. For instance, whole wheat biscuits have more refined flour than whole wheat biscuits, or cashew biscuits just have 0.1% cashews in them.

What did FoodPharmer say? “Any food product you take, there is so much fake marketing going on, misleading marketing going on. This is a big issue, which I feel you must know and people should know,” FoodPharmer said.

Social media users agree While reiterating Goenka's concern, several social media users have asked the government to intervene and take action against such misleading marketing practices.

One of the users commented, “Food marketing companies are the biggest frauds. They are playing with the lives of people. Have we seen any marketing of whole grains, pulses or jaggery. No they don't need. But when it comes to processed foods, they do heavy marketing, because, product has no value.”

Another user wrote, “What angers me is that all these products might also be getting consumed in rural India....where reach of such Social media is v less…Govt. Needs to take stringent action.”

“Literally everything has palm oil in India. From chips to chocolates,namkeens, bhujias, ready made cakes, biscuits etc. I have this habit of taking 2-3 biscuits with Chai in the morning and evening. Now I have completely stopped it and started baking my own,” added another.

One of users said, “Your effort to expose such misleading practices is truly commendable. It takes awareness and courage to question what many overlook. Thank you for standing up for the public’s right to know - voices like yours make a real difference in society!”

FoodPharmer and Bournvita controversy Social media influencer FoodPharmer gained attention in 2023 after he pointed out the ingredient list of Cadbury Bournvita, a product by Mondelez India.

The product landed in controversy after a Instagram reel by FoodPharmer went viral that questioned claims of Bournvita boosting immunity and providing several health benefits.

The influencer claimed that every 100 gm of Bournvita contains 50 g of sugar. Mondelez India took legal action against the influencer after which he removed the video from his social media account.