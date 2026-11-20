US President Donald Trump's investment accounts have bought and sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times since he returned to the White House in January 2025, with the transactions collectively valued at between $27 million and $97.5 million, according to a CNBC analysis of his financial disclosures.

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The frequent trading in the world's most valuable chipmaker has drawn attention as former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with Trump has grown increasingly prominent in Washington, particularly amid the administration's shifting policies on semiconductor exports to China.

CNBC's analysis of Trump's annual and periodic financial disclosures, updated through August 2026, found that Nvidia had become one of his three largest individual stock holdings by the end of 2025.

The holding was valued at between $12.5 million and $58 million, compared with $615,000 to $1.3 million a year earlier.

Based on the value Trump reportedly held in August, his Nvidia investment would be worth between $4.5 million and $57.7 million at a share price of around $157, CNBC reported.

However, the disclosures provide broad valuation ranges rather than exact share counts, making it difficult to establish the precise value of his current stake.

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When did Trump buy and sell Nvidia shares? Trump's Nvidia transactions have coincided with several significant developments involving the chipmaker, its chief executive and the US administration's semiconductor policy.

One notable reported purchase came on January 29, 2025, two days before Huang's first White House meeting with Trump.

His investment accounts bought between $1 million and $5 million in Nvidia shares, according to CNBC.

The meeting came after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek triggered a sharp sell-off in Nvidia stock, wiping $593 billion off its market value in a single day, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

Another significant round of purchases followed developments in Nvidia's China business.

After the Trump administration eased restrictions on the company's H20 chip sales to China in July 2025, Trump's accounts bought between $5 million and $25 million in Nvidia shares a week after the president confirmed an agreement involving a 15% revenue share for the US government from the company's China chip sales.

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Trading continued as Washington's semiconductor policy evolved. On December 4, 2025, Trump's accounts sold as much as $1 million in Nvidia shares.

Four days later, the president announced that Nvidia could sell its more powerful H200 chips to China. His accounts bought Nvidia shares again the following day.

In the first eight months of 2026, Trump's accounts executed another 38 Nvidia transactions worth between $9.4 million and $28.3 million combined, CNBC's analysis found.

A financial disclosure released on October 8 showed purchases of up to $1.6 million and sales of up to $1 million in Nvidia shares in August alone.

Also Read | Jensen Huang breaks silence 5 days after he resigned as Nvidia CEO

One transaction that has attracted particular scrutiny was a sale of Nvidia shares valued between $500,001 and $1 million on May 18, 2026.

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The sale came five days after Trump returned from a state visit to China, during which Huang travelled with him.

Before Huang boarded Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Alaska, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed Trump on intelligence concerning Huang's relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China, The New York Times reported.

Trump subsequently denied receiving such a briefing, telling reporters he had not heard about it and did not know whether the woman was a Chinese spy.

CNBC noted that Trump's accounts also purchased smaller quantities of Nvidia shares in the days immediately before and after the May 18 sale.

However, the financial disclosures do not establish that Trump personally directed the transactions or that his investment advisers had access to classified intelligence.

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A White House spokesperson told CNBC that independent advisers manage Trump's investment portfolio without his input. The Trump Organization also said the arrangement was designed to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Trump's growing relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang The trading activity has unfolded alongside Huang's growing access to the Trump administration.

CNBC's review of public records and news reports found that the two had met or appeared together at least 15 times since Trump returned to office.

Their relationship has also intersected with major decisions on US semiconductor exports to China.

Trump initially restricted Nvidia's H20 chip sales to China in April 2025, prompting the company to report a $4.5 billion charge. The administration subsequently eased restrictions following discussions with Huang.

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Nvidia also pledged $25 million towards Trump's proposed White House ballroom, in addition to its $1 million contribution to his inaugural fund, The Washington Post reported.

CNBC found that Trump disclosed more than 21,000 trades in 2025 alone, compared with approximately 500 transactions throughout his first presidential term.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.