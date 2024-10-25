Trump’s newfound wealth hinges on winning the election
Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Oct 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Summary
- His Truth Social social-media platform could tumble, but less debt and more cash have added stability to the former president’s finances.
Donald Trump’s businesses are as volatile as ever, but he is on firmer financial footing than he has been in recent years.
