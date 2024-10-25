Trump’s newfound wealth hinges on winning the election

The properties have been hit by one of the worst U.S. office downturns in decades. One of Trump’s trophy office assets, the 63-story tower at 40 Wall St., across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, has fallen in value from $260 million in 2016 to about $140 million today, not including debt, according to the Journal’s analysis. The Trump Organization might not be able to repay the $105 million mortgage on the building when it comes due in July, according to analysts.