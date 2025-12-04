Trump's energy policies ‘saved AI industry’ says Jensen Huang amid reported meeting between US President and Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday said US President Donald Trump's pro-growth energy policies "saved the AI industry."

Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Nvidia chief “flat out” that the current growth of the AI industry in the US would not have been possible without Trump's policies.

“…And the fact that he [Trump] came into office and the first thing that he said was ‘drill baby drill’. The point is we need energy growth. Without energy growth, we can have no industrial growth. And that was…it saved the AI industry,” Huang told host Joe Rogan.

“I got to tell you flat out, if not for his [Trump's] pro-growth energy policies, we would not be able to build factories for AI, we'd not be able to build chip factories. We surely wouldn't be able to build supercomputer factories, none of that would have been possible,” the Nvidia CEO added.

Separately, a CBS reporter said that Trump had met with Huang on Wednesday regarding export controls, without furnishing further details.