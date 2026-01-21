Trump's year as US President: Family wealth grows to $6.8 billion — here's how he did it and where he invested

The most notable change is the family's growing wealth in cryptocurrencies. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the Trump family's crypto wealth generation came in strong at $1.4 billion during his second term.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published21 Jan 2026, 09:39 AM IST
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)

When Donald Trump was sworn into the White House as President last January, his trove of financial assets already differed from what it was when he first took office.

As he returned to power in 2025, Trump owned a social media company, a crypto platform that he co-founded and even a memecoin under his name signalling a departure from the real estate projects and brand licensing deals that had long been the signature of the Trump Organization.

One year later, the wealth of the Trump family has expanded, spanning more industries including firearms, rare earth magnets, artificial intelligence and prediction markets.

However, the most notable change is the family's growing wealth in cryptocurrencies. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the Trump family's crypto wealth generation came in strong at $1.4 billion during his second term, getting a boost from his own policies, as he has signed crypto legislation and appointed regulators who dropped lawsuits against the industry.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesPeopleTrump's year as US President: Family wealth grows to $6.8 billion — here's how he did it and where he invested
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.