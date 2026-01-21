Trump's year as US President: Family wealth grows to $6.8 billion — here's how he did it and where he invested

When Donald Trump was sworn into the White House as President last January, his trove of financial assets already differed from what it was when he first took office.

As he returned to power in 2025, Trump owned a social media company, a crypto platform that he co-founded and even a memecoin under his name signalling a departure from the real estate projects and brand licensing deals that had long been the signature of the Trump Organization.

One year later, the wealth of the Trump family has expanded, spanning more industries including firearms, rare earth magnets, artificial intelligence and prediction markets.

However, the most notable change is the family's growing wealth in cryptocurrencies. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the Trump family's crypto wealth generation came in strong at $1.4 billion during his second term, getting a boost from his own policies, as he has signed crypto legislation and appointed regulators who dropped lawsuits against the industry.