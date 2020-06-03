Trusted and affordable products will see a surge in demand: R.S. Sodhi

Fortunately, milk falls in the essential foods category, so we were allowed to operate. And although we have worked through other curfews, floods and earthquakes, this is a pan-India disruption. So naturally, we were not fully prepared but we knew what happens in such eventualities. Even before the lockdown, we had started taking steps at the village level, explaining safety precautions to the farmers. We collect milk from 36 lakh farmers twice a day through 18,700 societies and 5,000 tankers. Initially, there were some problems in the movement of trucks and our packaging material factories were not allowed to open. But we talked to the authorities to sort it out.